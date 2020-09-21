G-Men Nation Spotlight: Coach Fobbs discusses Grambling’s rich coaching history

While the Grambling State football season is postponed until the Spring, Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs says that this Fall is a great time for his players to focus on their work in the classroom.

“The fact that you emphazie academics so much, I love that,” said NBC 6’s EmmaKate Few. “Obviously it a big part of Grambling’s history too. How do you encourage that? What is your message to the team? Is that something you tell recruits on visits or do they just learn to adapt to the grambling way?”



“It’s definitely our message because we believe who you are off the field is who you are on the field,” said Fobbs. “You know if you are undisciplined or unorganized, not being where you’re supposed to be and not attentive in the classroom, then you’re going to be the same way on the football field.”

Fobbs’s father was coached by Coach Robinson at Grambling before Fobbs carried on the tradition himself as a student athlete for Coach Rob.

“A lot of my values as a kid came stright from Coach Rob through my father, and then he reiderated them again when I got to college,” said Fobbs. “So everything that I am is what Coach Rob stood for and what we instill in our players as well. We belive in knowing how to tie a tie, knowing how to wear a suit, knowing how to adress people the proper way… shake hands, look people in the eye, allow a lady to get on the elevator first.”

“All of the old school values that everyone thinks is old and outdated, we belive in all of them,” said Fobbs. “No matter how much this world changes, there are just some things that have to remain the same in order to be successful.”