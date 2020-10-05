G-Men Nation Spotlight: Coach Fobbs’s transition from student athlete to Head Coach

GRAMBLING (KMSS/KTAL) – Grambling football’s Head Coach Broderick Fobbs is a proud graduate of Grambling State University’s Class of 1997 and a two-time team captain for the Tigers. Those experiences, preparing him for his current role as Head Coach since he knows first hand the demands that student athletes have on and off the field.

“It really does help tremendously because you’ve been in the fire and you have done it before,” said GSU Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs. “But then again you haven’t.”

As a student athlete at GSU, Fobbs led the SWAC in yards per carry while balancing academics as an honor roll student. Still, no coach regardless of experience is fully prepared for how to handle the challenges of the 2020 season.

“Their situation is different in the fact that I’ve never been in a situation where I have not been able to compete,” said Fobbs. “Not to mention ,playing football in the Spring semester. So you try to pull from some of your experiences but then also the most important thing is we try to make sure that we’re healthy and we are getting outside. Getting in some sun and really moving a lot because that helps you where you need to be mentally.”