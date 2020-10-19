G-Men Nation Spotlight: Fobbs reacts to Deion Sanders joining the SWAC

GRAMBLING (KTAL/ KMSS) – There’s a new head coach in the SWAC. From Prime Time to Coach Prime, dual-sport superstar Deion Sanders has found a home at Jackson State University.

“Well its an exciting time to be in this conference,” said Grambling Head Football Coach Broderick Fobbs. “If you look at us over the last five years, the SWAC has basically grown. We stretch all the way from Texas to Florida now so recruiting bases are in all of those areas as well.”

“It’s a great product,” said Fobbs. “I think Deion Sanders saw that, he saw that there is value in our league and he want to be a part of it. Not to mention he’s a marketing genius so that’s good for our league.”

Coach Fobbs is spot on when he said that Sanders is a marketing genius. According to the University, just his presence has already upped JSU Athletics’ marketing value by an estimated $19 million.

“I think anytime you have someone who understands the importance of HBCU football and its athletes and developing them, its great for all parties involved,” said Fobbs. “So we’re looking forward to the competition.”

“Neon Deion” could not have chosen a more fitting setup. The SWAC has led the NCAA in FCS football attendance for 42 of the past 43 seasons, Despite JSU not having a winning season since 2013.

Grambling opens up their home schedule against JSU and Coach Prime on March 6, 2021.