12 pre-verification sites to operate ahead of LSU football game; How to make sure you get into Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU football fans can get into the stadium faster ahead of kickoff through 12 pre-verification sites on campus.
The sites will be where vaccinated fans can show their COVID-19 verification card, a photo or photocopy of their COVID-19 verification card or a verified digital proof of vaccination (LA Wallet). Unvaccinated fans will have to provide a digital or hard copy proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the game.
The 12 pre-verification sites and additional mobile teams will be operating from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Verified fans will receive a wristband to gain access into the stadium through designated entrances.
COVID-19 vaccines will be available on game day at the PMAC from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Individuals who receive a vaccine on Saturday will gain access to Tiger Stadium using their issued COVID-19 vaccination card.
Individuals will also get a chance for COVID-19 screening if they are within 90 days after a COVID-19 infection. Screening will take place at the PMAC Ticket Office. Qualifications for prescreening include:
- Have no COVID-19 symptoms
- Be 10 days past previous COVID-19 infection
- Be within 90 days of previous COVID-19 infection
- Provide laboratory results for medical staff at PMAC to assess
LSU fans can preregister for COVID-19 testing by clicking here. Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday. Testing will be at the Upper Southwest portal of the PMAC on Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. This testing will cost $35. Individuals who cannot show proof of at least one dose of a vaccine are urged to sign up.
Masks will be required for all fans in indoor areas of Tiger Stadium.
For more information about pre-verification, testing, and vaccines ahead of the football game, click here.
