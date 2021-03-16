15 LSU defeats Southeastern, 10-7

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Tigers defeat Southeastern LA, 10-7, Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU will open conference play on Friday in a weekend series against Mississippi State at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and can be listened to in Baton Rouge at 98.1 FM.

LSU is now 15-3 on the year and Southeastern falls to 11-5.

Will Hellmers (4-1) earned the win, working four innings with three strikeouts. He allowed five hits, three runs and no walks. Garrett Edwards (2) earned the save, working one inning and allowing no hits, no runs and no walks.

(Release via LSU Athletics)