BATON ROUGE – The No. 15/17 LSU softball team defeated Louisiana Tech 6-4 Tuesday night in Tiger Park. The Tigers now move to 22-12 on the season while the Lady Techsters fall to 13-15 on the year.

The Tigers are on the road this weekend to take on Missouri in a three-game series Friday through Sunday. The Tigers start the weekend against Missouri Friday at 6:30 p.m. the game will be available on SEC Network+ and via live stats.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)