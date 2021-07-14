D1 Baseball Recognizes Three LSU All-Americans

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews (3) is congratulated by third base Nolan Cane after hitting a home run during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Tennessee, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

BATON ROUGE, La. – Three LSU players have received All-America recognition from D1Baseball.com, including junior pitcher Landon Marceaux, freshman outfielder Dylan Crews and freshman first baseman Tre’ Morgan.

Landon Marceaux was named a third-team All-American; Crews was honored as a second-team All-American and a first-team Freshman All-American; and Morgan was recognized as a second-team Freshman All-American.

Marceaux, a right-hander from Destrehan, La., was 7-7 on the year with a 2.54 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 102.2 innings. Also named a 2021 second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC selection, he finished No. 4 in the league in innings pitched, No. 5 in ERA and No. 7 in strikeouts.

Marceaux was selected on Monday in the third round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

He helped lead LSU to the 2021 NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning a relief win on two days’ rest in the championship game versus Oregon after firing 101 pitches in a starting assignment against Gonzaga.

Crews was named last month as the National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game. The product of Longwood, Fla., hit .362 (89-for-246) in 2021 with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 12 stolen bases. He has also received Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC recognition, and he was voted the Louisiana Freshman of the Year.

Crews’ total of 18 home runs represents the most by a freshman in LSU single-season history, surpassing the mark of second baseman Mike Fontenot, who launched 17 dingers as a freshman in 2000.

He finished No. 1 in the SEC this season in total bases (163), No. 3 in batting average, No. 3 in on-base percentage (.453), No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 5 in doubles and No. 5 in home runs.

Crews helped lead LSU to the NCAA Eugene Regional title, earning all-tournament honors as he batted .476 (10-for-21) with two doubles, one triple, three home runs, four RBI and six runs scored.

Morgan, a product of New Orleans, La., batted .357 (89-for-249) on the year with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.

He has also received First-Team Freshman All-America, Second-Team All-SEC and Freshman All-SEC honors, and he was named to the SEC All-Defensive Team. Morgan was twice recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week during a three-week period in late April-early May.

Morgan collected six hits, including a double, in the NCAA Eugene Regional to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. He finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 4 in base hits, No. 4 in runs scored, No. 4 in triples, No. 5 in doubles, No. 5 in stolen bases and No. 7 in on-base percentage (.441).

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)

