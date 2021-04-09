Darius Days to Enter Name into 2021 NBA Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior forward Darius Days announced on his Instagram account on Friday that he intends to put his name into the 2021 NBA Draft.

“Thanks to Baton Rouge for all of the love, support and life long relationships. You welcomed a small town country kid from Raleigh, Fla., into Tiger Nation!” Days wrote in his announcement.

Days played and started all 28 games he dressed for in 2020-21, missing one game with an ankle injury. He averaged 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and just over one steal a game. The heart and soul of the LSU team, the Tigers were 19-1 when he scored in double figures this season.

In 94 career games, he had 61 starts over three seasons, upping his points and rebound average every season at LSU.

He shot over 50 percent this season, making 123-of-237 (51.9%) with 52 three-pointers. He had 22 games in double figures, 44 over three seasons. He had eight double doubles in 20-21, 16 over three seasons. He tied for the most doubles this season by an SEC player and the most by any 20202-21 player in the SEC for a career.

He completed his third year with 571 rebounds, becoming the 40th player to record 500 LSU career boards. He finished third in the SEC in rebounds average and third in defensive rebound average (5.3). Days was sixth in the SEC in offensive rebound average.

