Former LSU WR JaMarr Chase invited to NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is one of a handful of players that has been extended an invitation to attend the NFL Draft when the event takes place in Cleveland later this month.



Widely considered a Top 5 overall draft pick and the No. 1 wide receiver in this year’s draft, Chase capped his LSU career in 2019 as the winner of the Biletnikoff Award and a unanimous All-America. Chase did not play in 2020.



Chase will become the 48th first round NFL Draft pick in LSU history when he’s selected later this month. Last year, LSU set the school record with first round draft picks including the No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Joe Burrow. LSU tied the overall national mark with Miami for the most NFL Draft picks in a single draft with 14 last year.



This year’s NFL Draft will take place April 29-May 1 in locations throughout Cleveland including FirstEnergy Stadium (home of the Cleveland Browns), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Great Lakes Science Center.



Set against the backdrop of Lake Erie, the NFL Draft Main Stage will serve as the central hub for draft activities and will be the location where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will make pick announcements.



Currently, 10 players have been invited to the NFL Draft, six of which are from the SEC. The NFL is expected to announce more draft invitations in the coming weeks.



The 2021 NFL Draft begins on April 29 with the first round taking place at 7 p.m. CT. Rounds two and three will be held on Friday, April 30 starting at 6 p.m. with the final four rounds starting at noon on Saturday, May 1.



The NFL Draft will be televised in its entirety on ESPN and NFL Network. LSUsports.net will also provide complete coverage of each LSU player selected in the NFL Draft.

(Release via LSU Athletics)