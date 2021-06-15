Geaux Nation 1-on-1 with the new LSU TAF President

Geaux Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The new President/CEO of the Tiger Athletic Foundation, Matthew Borman, took some time to talk to Louisiana Geaux Nation about the future of LSU Athletics & even dished a little SEC ‘trash talk.’

Click the video provided for the full interview…

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss