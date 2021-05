A cold front has triggered thunderstorms that will move across the northern half of the ArkLaTex Monday night. The front will then trigger more storms over the southeast half of the area Tuesday morning and afternoon. A warm and dry weather pattern will then settle in for the rest of the week.

Monday was a partly cloudy, windy, and rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will push through the area Monday night and Tuesday morning. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the middle 60s over the northwest to the lower 70s over the southeast. Daytime highs Tuesday afternoon will range from the low to middle 70s over the northwest to the upper 70s to lower 80s over the southeast.