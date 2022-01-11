Kevin Faulk former LSU running back to be inducted in 2022 College Football Hall of Fame

29 Nov 1996: Tailback Kevin Faulk of the Lousiana State Tigers runs down the field during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas. Louisiana State won the game 17-7. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Allsport

BATON ROUGE, LA – The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame induction class was announced Monday and includes former LSU running back Kevin Faulk.

“We are extremely proud to announce the 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman and a 1989 College Football Hall of Famer from Ole Miss. “Each of these men has established himself among the absolute best to have ever played or coached the game, and we look forward to immortalizing their incredible accomplishments.”

Faulk, who remains the SEC’s leader in career all-purpose yards and the school’s all-time leading rusher, becomes the 11th LSU player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame is joined by 17 players and three coaches.

“All praise goes to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Faulk said. “This is an honor that wouldn’t be possible without my great teammates, coaches and everyone who helped me along the way. It’s a tremendous honor, but for me it was a team effort. I’m so humbled and honored to be included among the great list of players and coaches in the Hall of Fame Class for 2022.”

A 1996 first-team all-American as an all-purpose player, Faulk still holds the all-time SEC record with 6,833 all-purpose yards, a mark that was fourth in FBS history when he finished his career. The three-time first-team All-SEC selection was the first player in LSU history to average more than 100 yards per game during his entire career.

By the end of his college career Faulk set 11 school records and still holds multiple rushing records. A two-time LSU MVP, Faulk led the Tigers to two top-15 final rankings and three bowl victories, earning offensive MVP honors following the 1995 Independence Bowl after setting LSU bowl records with 234 rushing yards and 271 all-purpose yards. He is also a member of the LSU Athletics and State of Louisiana Sports halls of fame and the New England Patriots Hall of Fame.

The second round draft pick spent his entire 13-year career with the New England Patriots and led the team to three Super Bowl titles. He currently holds the franchise record for career all-purpose yards.

Following his pro career, Faulk served as an assistant football coach from 2013-17 at his former high school, Carencro High School in Lafayette, Louisiana. He then served on the coaching staff at his alma mater, LSU, from 2018-21. He annually hosts a free youth football camp in Louisiana, and he founded the Kevin Faulk Foundation to support youth. He is the cousin of 2017 College Football Hall of Fame inductee Marshall Faulk from San Diego State.

The 2022 College Football Hall of Fame Class will officially be inducted during the 64th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6.