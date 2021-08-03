Lane Kiffin reacts to Texas, Oklahoma additions to SEC

Drier air will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next few days with below-normal temperatures. Upper-level high pressure settles in by the weekend beginning another extended period of hot, humid, and mainly dry weather.

Tuesday was a partly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began with a few 60s over the northern edge of the area. Most of the ArkLaTex saw overnight lows in the low to middle 70s. Temperatures this afternoon were warmer than yesterday as we have returned to the upper 80s to lower 90s. These readings are still more than five degrees below normal. We likely won’t see much change in temperatures Wednesday. Humidity levels will stay below normal with lows Wednesday morning in the 60s and lower 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday afternoon will return to the upper 80s to lower 90s.