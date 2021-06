Areas of heavy rain could develop tonight over the NE quarter of the ArkLaTex. A hot, dry and very humid weather pattern will then settle into the ArkLaTex for the next several days. Most of the area will stay dry until Sunday. Drier and slightly cooler air returns late next week.

Wednesday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex with limited rainfall. Temperatures were rather hot with afternoon readings soaring into the upper 80s to lower 90s. Look for the heat to stick around Thursday. It will be warm and very muggy Thursday morning as temperatures will begin in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will likely return to the lower 90s. It will feel much hotter thanks to the humidity with heat index values in the 95 to 100-degree range.