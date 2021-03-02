LSU Basketball downs Vandy in home finale

During a game at PMAC on March 2, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by: Brandon Gallego

BATON ROUGE –LSU defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores 83-68 Tuesday Night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by Freshmen Guard Cameron Thomas and his 23 Points and 10 Rebounds. Sophomore Forward Trendon Watford contributed a Double-Double with 14 points and 13 Rebounds. Junior Forward Darius Days tallied 13 Points and 10 Rebounds.

Maxwell Evans led Vanderbilt with 20 points.

The Tigers next game will be against the Missouri Tigers, Saturday March 6th at 2:00 PM. CT. in Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. It will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

(Recap via LSU Athletics)