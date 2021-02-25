LSU gets conference makeup game at Missouri

LSU during a game against Georgia at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh)

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (February 25, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference announced today the men’s basketball matchups for the final weekend of league play. Six games will be played on Saturday, March 6, and one on Sunday, March 7.

When the conference schedule was announced, the weekend of March 6 was left open to allow a window for makeup games.

Five of the games are rescheduled games that were postponed during the course of the season. Two are new games that mirror the site of previous matchups to help balance team’s home and away schedules.

The Alabama at Georgia game on Saturday, March 6, will be at 2:00 p.m. ET and available on CBS. Start times and network designations of all other games that weekend will be announced at a later date.

Saturday, March 6

Alabama at Georgia | CBS | 2:00 pm ET

LSU at Missouri – originally scheduled for January 9

Mississippi State at Auburn – originally scheduled for February 16

Texas A&M at Arkansas – originally scheduled for February 6

South Carolina at Kentucky – originally scheduled for December 29

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

Sunday, March 7

Florida at Tennessee – originally scheduled for February 10

(Release provided by the Southeastern Conference)