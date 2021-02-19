LSU Hoops Back At It Saturday at 3 Vs. Auburn

AUBURN, ALABAMA – FEBRUARY 08: Darius Days #0 of the LSU Tigers reacts after fouling out of the game against the Auburn Tigers with Trendon Watford #2 and Javonte Smart #1 at Auburn Arena on February 08, 2020 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – After another week off because of a postponement, the LSU Tigers get back into action Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center against Auburn.

The game is set to be televised by ESPN with Tom Hart and Dalen Cuff on the call while the “Voice of the Tigers” Chris Blair and former Coach John Brady will handle the broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network (BR flagship Guaranty Media Eagle98.1 FM).

LSU is 13-6 and 8-4 in the SEC, in third place in the Southeastern Conference, while Auburn is 11-11 and 5-of-8. LSU has won its last two games, while Auburn has lost four of its last five.

Both teams had games postponed on Thursday due to the icy conditions in the Southeast. LSU was scheduled to travel to Ole Miss and Auburn was supposed to host Mississippi State.

LSU last Saturday defeated No. 16 Tennessee at the Maravich Center, 78-65, while Auburn was falling at Kentucky, 82-80.

Sharife Cooper, the freshman from Powder Springs, Georgia, leads Auburn with a 19.6 points per game average. More importantly is his ability to distribute the basketball, averaging 8.6 assists per game. Among the expected starters, Allen Flanigan is averaging 14.3 points a contest and Jaylin Williams, 10.7 points.

LSU’s freshman star, Cameron Thomas , leads the Tigers in scoring at 22.6 points per game and he continues to lead all Division I freshman with 14 games of 20 points or more. Trendon Watford is second in scoring at 16.2 points while Javonte Smart averaging 16.1 points and Darius Days 12.4 points and a team best 7.9 rebounds a game.

Smart was named the SEC Player of the Week for his play in the wins over Mississippi State and Georgia last week. Also, Thomas was named the SEC Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

On the SEC’s original schedule, this is the next-to-last home date as listed at present for LSU. The Tigers will be on the road all next week with a Tuesday game at Georgia and a Saturday afternoon tilt at Arkansas.

Auburn won last year’s meeting in Auburn, 91-90, in overtime.

