LSU RB Ty Davis-Price declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) – LSU junior running back Ty Davis-Price announced on Twitter Friday that he is declaring for the NFL Draft, foregoing his senior season with the Tigers.
“I am excited to embark on a new chapter in my life,” Davis-Price wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter.
The Baton Rouge native also said he will not play in the bowl game on January 4th.
Davis-Price was the Tigers’ leading rusher with 1,003 yards and six touchdowns.
