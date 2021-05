A cold front will trigger storms to the north of the ArkLaTex Thursday that will move through the area Thursday night and Friday morning with severe weather possible. The rain threat shifts into the southern half of the area Friday afternoon into Saturday. The weekend ends with sunshine.

Thursday has turned out to be a partly cloudy and rather hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Afternoon temperatures have climbed close to 90 degrees. A cold front will bring thunderstorms to the area Thursday night and Friday morning. It will also bring cooler temperatures with highs Friday in the low to middle 80s.