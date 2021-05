SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s March report card comparing this year’s crime statistics to those of March 2020 is out, and it isn’t pretty.

Or anyway, violent crimes aren’t. The 11 homicides in March 2021 are 1,000% higher than the one homicide reported in 2020, and the 22 homicides in the first three months of 2021 more than doubled the 10 reported in the first three months of 2020, increasing by 120%.