LSU’s Vernon Norwood named to USA 4x400m Relay Pool

United States’ Vernon Norwood runs in mens 400m round one at the World Athletics Championships at the Bird’s Nest stadium in Beijing, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Eugene, Oregon – Vernon Norwood, coming off a fifth place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday evening, has officially been named to the Team USA 4x400m relay pool for the Tokyo Olympics.

Norwood took fifth in a time of 44.92 in the finals of the 400 meters Sunday evening. Norwood will be a candidate for both the men’s 4×400 meter relay and the mixed 4×400 meter relay, which features two women and two men teaming up on the relay.

For Norwood, this will be his third time making the U.S. national team. He represented America at the 2016 World Indoor Championships in Oregon and at the 2018 World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England; he won gold at the 2016 World Indoor Championships on the 4×400 meter relay team.

(Release via LSU Athletics)