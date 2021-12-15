Newman OL Bo Bordelon signs with LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Newman offensive lineman Bo Bordelon is headed to Baton Rouge, signing to play his college ball at LSU on Wednesday.

Bordelon is a legacy. His father, Ben Bordelon, was a three-year starter on the offensive line at LSU from 1993-96.

Bo Bordelon says he looks forward to playing for head coach Brian Kelly, and that playing at LSU is a “dream come true.”

Bordelon becomes the first offensive lineman out of Newman to sign with an SEC program.

Greenies head coach Nelson Stewart calls Bordelon the “finest lineman he’s ever coached.”

Here’s Coach Nelson Stewart at Bordelon’s signing: