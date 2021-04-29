Nine LSU Tigers Ready for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE – LSU will have nine draft-eligible players ready to take the next step of their football career on Thursday as the NFL will conduct its three-day, seven-round draft in Cleveland.

Fans can get live NFL Draft updates on LSU players and their next football destination on LSUsports.net, the LSU Mobile App as well as LSU's various social media channels.

Follow LSU’s Selections in the NFL Draft

The opening round of the NFL Draft begins at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday and will be televised on both ESPN and the NFL Network. Rounds 2-3 take place on Saturday starting at 6 p.m. CT, followed by rounds 4-7 beginning at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday.

LSU All-America wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the 2019 winner of the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver, has been invited to attend the draft and will be on hand in Cleveland on Thursday night. Chase will be joined in the green room at the NFL Draft by head coach Ed Orgeron and wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph .

Chase, the top-rated wide receiver in this year’s draft, is expected to be one of the top five players picked on Thursday night. In addition to Chase, fellow LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. is also projected as a first round pick. Marshall Jr. will be in Houston for the draft and has been invited to participate in draft coverage virtually.

Chase will likely become the highest-drafted wide receiver in school history when he’s picked on Thursday, bettering the previous mark of the No. 12 overall pick currently held by Odell Beckham Jr. Chase will become the eighth LSU wide receiver selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Chase became the first player in school history to surpass the 2,000-yard mark in receiving yards in only two years of action. A unanimous All-America during LSU’s 15-0 national championship season, Chase finished his career with 98 receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 TDs. At the time, his 20 TDs and 1,780 yards in 2019 were SEC records.

Marshall capped his LSU career with 23 receiving TDs, the fourth-highest total in school history, to go along with 106 receptions for 1,594 yards.

Chase and Marshall will look to become the second LSU receiving duo picked in the first round of the same NFL Draft, a distinction currently held by only Dwayne Bowe and Craig Davis, who were both first round picks in 2007.

Other Tigers expecting to hear their name called during the NFL Draft include: linebacker Jabril Cox , safety Jacoby Stevens, wide receiver Racy McMath, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, defensive back Kary Vincent Jr., punter Zach Von Rosenberg and fullback Tory Carter .

LSU’s NFL Draft Notes

LSU has had 47 players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, including a school-record five picked in the 2020 draft.

Dating back to the 2004, LSU has had at least one player picked in the first round in 13 of the last 17 NFL Drafts.

Under head coach Ed Orgeron , the Tigers have had 9 players picked in the first round, four of which were Top 10 overall picks. No. 1 Joe Burrow (2019 – Cincinnati) No. 4 Leonard Fournette (2016 – Jacksonville) No. 5 Devin White (2019 – Tampa Bay) No. 6 Jamal Adams (2016 – NY Jets)

Heading into Thursday night, 32 players that have played under Ed Orgeron have been picked in the NFL Draft. Of those 32 players, 29 remain on NFL rosters.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)