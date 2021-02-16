Schedule Changes: LSU Softball releases new schedule

BATON ROUGE – LSU Softball has announced changes to this week’s schedule.

Due to evening rainy conditions on Wednesday, LSU’s game with North Dakota will start at 11:30 a.m. First pitch was originally scheduled for 6 p.m. Due to the time change, there will be no live stream. 

At the Bama Bash in Tuscaloosa this weekend, LSU’s Friday doubleheader with Gardner-Webb has been canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent quarantine of student-athletes among the Gardner-Webb softball program

A new schedule for the Bama Bash is below. All times central.

Friday

Alabama vs. Liberty 3 p.m.

Saturday

LSU vs. Liberty 11 a.m.
Alabama vs. Liberty 1:30 p.m.
Alabama vs. LSU 4 p.m.

Sunday

LSU vs. Liberty 10:30 a.m.
LSU vs. Alabama 1 p.m.

(Release via LSU Athletics)

