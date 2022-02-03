BATON ROUGE, LA— Southern Jaguars Head Football Coach Eric Dooley announced his inaugural signing class at the Annual Football Recruiting Bash on Wednesday evening in the Royal Cotillion Ballroom in the Smith-Brown Memorial Union on the beautiful campus of Southern University.



Class Breakdown:

By State: Louisiana (7), Florida (4), Texas (3), Alabama (2), Mississippi (2), Georgia (2), Tennessee (1), South Carolina (1), Illinois (1), New Jersey (1), Ohio (1), Oregon (1), Alabama (1)



By Position: Defensive Back (6), Defensive Line (6), Wide Receiver (6), Linebacker (3), Quarterback (2), Offensive Line (2), Running Back (2)

Click Here for Complete Signing Day Roster

Names are listed by position:



Joshua Short | CB | Greenville, MS | Mississippi State/EMCC | 5’10” | 175

East Mississippi 10 Games Played… 35 Tackles… 1 Fumble Recovery Td’s… 2 Fumble Recoveries…1 Sack… 4 PBU’s



Kolby Phillips | CB | Memphis, TN | Tulane | 6’1″ | 175

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com and Rivals.com…Ranked as the 36th best player in the state by 247Sports.com and the 39th by Rivals.com…Totaled seven interceptions in 2019



Keylin Roach | CB | Columbus, S.C. | GMCC/ICC/Marshall | 6’1″ | 185

3-Star Junior College Corner… #9 ranked corner in Junior College



Terrence Dunlap | CB | Maplesville, AL | Troy | 6’0″ | 175

2-Time All-Sunbelt… Rated one of the top cornerbacks in the Sunbelt Conference.



Cornelius Dyson | Safety | Kentwood, LA | Tulane | 6’2″ | 200

3-time all-district player (District MVP senior year) … All State (senior year) … state champion in football… state champion in track… Countless MVP track awards… 2019 student of the year… 2019 Homecoming King… 2020 all district basketball player… Member of Tulane’s “Wave of change “committee… First freshman to start under defensive coordinator Jack Curtis in 15 years.



Benny McCray | DB | Orlando, FL | FIU | 6’2″ | 185

In 2021, Played in all 11 games for FIU, earned 50 tackles along with 2.5 tackles for loss … In 2020, Played in all five games for FIU, while earning the starting nod once in 2020… Earned six tackles, with four being solos on the year… Helped the FIU defense rank 15th nationally and fourth in the league for passing yards allowed with 187.2 per contest … In 2019, Played in 12 games for the Panthers in the defensive secondary and on special teams… Earned three tackles on the year, with two being solos … In 2018, Appeared in 12 games at cornerback… Recorded seven total tackles, including six solo tackles and one unassisted… He had a career high five tackles against Florida Atlantic (11/3) … His contributions in the secondary helped FIU rank fourth overall in Conference USA for passing defense and sixth in the league for pass defense efficiency.



Ckelby Givens | DL | Shreveport, LA | Captain Shreve | 6’2″ | 230

2021: District 1-5A Defensive Player of the Year … earned 69 tackles, 12 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.



Trey Laing | DL | Tallahassee, FL | East Mississippi CC | 6’0″ | 180

Finished with 53 tackles, 6 sacks for 41 yards loss, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble recovery in 2021 at Hines CC … Named 2017 first-team Class 7A All-State by FloridaHSFootball.com…named Mickey Andrews Defensive Player of the Year by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club…as a senior, totaled 42 tackles (30 solo), 17.5 sacks, 25.0 tackles for loss, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups while helping his team go 11-2 and make a regional semifinal appearance…as a junior, registered 33 tackles and 10.5 sacks while helping Leon High School reach the state playoffs…combined for 19 sacks his junior and sophomore seasons…rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Rivals and Scout…also received offers from Washington State, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Southern Miss, Indiana, Appalachian State, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Middle Tennessee, Ohio, South Alabama, Toledo, Troy, Tulane and UAB among others.



Tahj Brown | DL | Donaldsonville, LA | Nicholls State | 6’3″ | 270

Transfer from Nicholls State appearing in 20 games during two seasons … he had 24 tackles with 2.5 for loss during those seasons … Recorded first career sack against SFA … saw action in one game as a True Freshman at Houston before redshirting … Three-star recruit by ESPN and 247Sports coming out of high school … No. 41 inside linebacker by ESPN … No. 37 defensive end by Rivals … No. 59 defensive end by 247Sports … No. 23 player in the state of Louisiana by Rivals … named to the 2018 Offense-Defense 88 All-American Bowl … signed with Houston over Kansas State, Mississippi State and NC State among others … coached by head coach Brian Richardson… also ran track… was an honor roll student.



Ja’Sion Greathouse | Defensive End | Chicago, IL | Itasca CC | 6’3″ | 240

NJCAA Defensive Player of the Year… NJCAA Division III All-America First Team selection… Region 13 Defensive Player of the Year… All-Region 13 First Team… and All-MCAC First Team… In 9 games played: 55.0 tackles, 34 solo tackles, 20.5 sacks (Lead Nation), 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 fumble return TD



Xavier Potts | DL | Manvel, TX | Manvel HS | 6’0″ | 273

2021 Defensive MVP… Two Time 1st Team All District… 97 Tackles, 67 Tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 5 fumble recoveries.



Chris Bess | DL | Baton Rouge, LA | Southern Lab | 6’2″ | 245

Played defensive line for Southern Lab and helped them reach the LHSAA Division IV Championship … Named District 6 1A 1st Team Defensive Lineman



Jalan Campbell | LB | Winona, MS | Copiah Lincoln CC | 6’0″ | 220

Played linebacker for Copiah-Lincoln CC… Competed in 20 games during his three seasons there … earned 111 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack.



Daeshawn Davis | LB | Cleveland, OH | Iowa State | 6’0″ | 218

Former 3-star recruit… ranked as the No. 147 athlete nationally



Marcus Cunningham | LB | Portland, OR | Oregon/Butler CC | 6’3″ | 235

High School: Former 3-star LB… Ranked the No. 31 athlete and No. 7 prospect in the state of Oregon by Rivals… No. 62 outside linebacker by ESPN… A first-team All-Portland Interscholastic League selection at linebacker as a sophomore… helped Franklin to an OSAA 6A state playoffs appearance … Intercepted five passes and made 57 tackles while recovering two fumbles and forcing two Oregon: Played in 12 games, totaled nine tackles and two quarterback hurries, also had a half of a tackle for loss.



Bryce McNair | OL | Deerfield Beach, FL | Ohio University | 6’3″ | 274

Did not compete in 2020 … Compiled 65 pancakes and earned all-county honors at Deerfield Beach High School … Helped lead the Bucks to a 10-3 record a state semifinal appearance, a No. 4 ranking in the state of Florida and a No. 26 ranking nationally in 2019.



Eli Fields | OL | Linden, N.J. | FAU/Butler CC | 6’5″ | 300

Former 3 star at Butler CC… Paved the way for an offense that averaged 28.4 points a game and 346.2 yards per game.



BeSean McCray | QB | Orlando, FL | Hines CC | 6’0 | 180

Played quarterback at Hines CC … Passing for 110-196- 1152 yds with 4 TDS … Rushing for 67 carries 169 2 TDS



Chris Tucker | QB | Dallas, TX | Madison HS | 6’5″ | 200

2020 First team all-district… 2021 2nd team all-district QB… 2020: 1200yds passing, 12 TDs, Six Rushing TDs… 2021: 980 Passing yds, 13 Passing TDs, Rushing TDs 6



Kendric Rhymes | RB | Houston, TX | Kilgore JC | 6’0″ | 185

3 Star Recruit… 2020 18-6A 1ST Team All-District… 2020 18-6A MVP… 2020 ALL-VYPE TEAM… 2020 TD Club of Houston Off. Player of the Year Finalist… HS Stats: 159 carries 1,274 yds, 21 TDS., 85 receptions 1,035 YDS. 8 TDS., / JUCO Stats: 20 carries, 320 yards, 2 TDS, 5 receptions, 127 yards, 2 TDs.



Karl Ligon | RB | Montgomery, AL | Autauga Academy | 6’0 | 180

Isaiah Taylor | WR | Stockbridge, GA | Coffeyville JC | 6’1″ | 180

Led Coffeyville in pass catches and yards



Darren Morris | WR | Baton Rouge, LA | Southern Lab | 6’1″ | 176

Played wide receiver for Southern Lab and helped them reach the LHSAA Division IV Championship …



Taj Colom II | WR | Walnut, MS | Walnut High School | 5’9″ | 165

Transfer from North East Community College… At the end of his senior campaign he earned 1st Team All District… Accounted for 38 TDs and over 2800 All purpose yards…



Jordan Dupre | WR | Baton Rouge, LA | Dunham HS | 5’11” | 178

Dynamic play maker who finished his senior season with 24 receptions, 618 yards and 7 touchdowns.



Reggie King | WR | Baker, LA | PVAMU | 5’10” | 185

Transfer from Prairie View A&M University… Played in 7 games his true freshman year where he helped lead the Panthers to the SWAC Championship.



Cassius Allen | WR | Pelham, GA | Kilgore CC | 6’4″ | 210

1ST Team All-Conference…

(Release via Southern University Athletics)