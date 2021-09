PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Derek Stingley Jr. #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the UCLA Bruins in the first quarter at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Ed Orgeron confirmed, after Thursday evening’s practice, LSU star Derek Stingley Jr could miss LSU’s game on the road at Mississippi State on Saturday.

Stingley was not available in last year’s matchup against the Bulldogs — a game Mississippi State set an SEC record for passing yards in a conference game (623).

Coach O says Dwight McGlothern will play if Stingley can’t on Saturday.

For all things LSU, tune in to NBC Local 33 at 5, 6 & 10pm & BRProud.com.