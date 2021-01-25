Tigers travel to Texas A&M for Tuesday tilt

LSU head coach Will Wade talks with his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vanderbilt Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers face their first rematch of the 2020-21 season when they travel to Bryan College Station on Tuesday night to face the Texas A&M Aggies.

LSU and A&M will meet at Reed Arena in the 8 p.m. SEC Network telecast with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback. The game will be broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network with the Voice of the Tigers, Chris Blair , and former LSU head coach John Brady . The Guaranty Media flagship radio broadcast in Baton Rouge can be found on Eagle 98.1 FM.

Both teams are coming in off losses with LSU falling at Kentucky, 82-69, and A&M dropping a 61-50 decision at Ole Miss.

LSU is 10-4 on the season, 5-3 in the SEC, while A&M is 7-6 and 2-5 in the league.

In the conference opener for both teams on Dec. 29, LSU scored a 77-54 victory at the Maravich Center. Cameron Thomas hit 12-of-21 field goals, including five three pointers in scoring the most points to this point in the season by a freshman with 32. Darius Days also had a double double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU shot 46.9 percent for the game (30-of-64) with nine treys and 8-of-9 at the free throw line while the Aggies were held to 38.2 percent (21-of-55) with five treys and 7-of-13 at the free throw line.

The Aggies were led by Quenton Jackson with 17 points and Emanuel Miller added 14. Miller averages 16.1 points and 8.2 rebounds this season and has increased his scoring by 9.7 points per game from a year ago.

Trendon Watford had his second double double and his fourth 20-point game in the last five in the loss in Lexington, getting a career-high equaling 26 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go with 10 boards.

The game will get LSU to the halfway point of the Southeastern Conference schedule with a break coming on Saturday as the Tigers will step outside the league with nine other conference teams for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Tigers will host Texas Tech at 1 p.m. at the Maravich Center.

(Press Release via LSU Athletics)