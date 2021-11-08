WATCH LIVE: Coach O weekly news conference

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly news conference on Monday as the Tigers come off a close loss 14-20 to Alabama Saturday.

LSU sits at 4-5 overall and is set to host Arkansas this Saturday in Death Valley.

