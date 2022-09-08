Southern (1-0) at LSU (0-1), 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

New LSU coach Brian Kelly is looking for his first victory with the Tigers, who had a lot of cleaning up to do after a slew of miscues, including that blocked extra point with no time left, in the 24-23 season-opening loss to Florida State in New Orleans. Southern has already won, financially speaking. This game is a $700,000 payday for the Jaguars, who have only to bus across Baton Rouge to reach Tiger Stadium. Although the historically Black university plays in the Football Championship Subdivision, the game is generating a lot of fanfare. The two Baton Rouge schools have each played football more than a century and have large fan bases, but they have never played each other.

KEY MATCHUP

LSU’s defensive front against Southern QB BeSean McCray, who ran for a 65-yard TD and completed 7 of 12 passes for 79 yards in the only quarter he played in an 86-0 win over NAIA Florida Memorial. If McCray can continue to run new coach Eric Dooley’s up-tempo offense efficiently against the Tigers, Southern could have a more competitive showing than some might expect against its power-conference host.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Southern: DB Glenn Brown returned an interception for a touchdown and LB Jordan Lewis had a sack and strip that he converted into a fumble return for a score.

LSU: QB Jayden Daniels, a transfer from Arizona State, started the opener and displayed his dual-threat capabilities. He rushed for 114 yards, mostly on scrambles, and completed 26 of 35 passes for 209 yards and two TDs. Daniels became the first QB in LSU history to pass for 200 yards and rush for 100 yards in a game decided in regulation. Former LSU QB Joe Burrow also did so in a seven-overtime game in 2018.

FACTS & FIGURES

Southern’s 86 points last week ranked as the second-highest scoring total in program history. The Jaguars beat Bishop College 105-0 in 1952. … Southern amassed 611 yards, including 396 rushing, against Florida Memorial. … Southern’s defense held Florida Memorial to minus-11 yards. … LSU has won 23 of 25 Tiger Stadium openers dating to a 35-34 win over Houston in 1996. … LSU has won 34 consecutive games against in-state opponents. … The LSU defense is looking to solidify its rotation at defensive end following the season-ending injury to Maason Smith (left ACL tear) last week.

