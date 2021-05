A drier weather pattern will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next several days with a warming trend. Rain could return by the middle of next week. The Memorial Day weekend looks very warm with limited rain.

Friday was another cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. The day began with mainly dry conditions over most of the area. Rain will move across much of the area late Friday afternoon and evening with the heaviest rain likely falling over the southwestern half of the area. Futurecast shows that the rain will end Friday night. Most of the area will begin the weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. A shower cannot totally be ruled out. If we see any rain Saturday, it will likely be west of both Shreveport and Texarkana. Temperatures Saturday will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s.