BATON ROUGE – LSU Football has been on a hot streak when it comes to recruiting and the trend continues after 4-star safety Kylin Jackson verbally commits to LSU, Saturday afternoon.

The Zachary High product had narrowed it down to two, LSU and Texas A&M, but earlier in the week his mind was made up that he wanted to stay in Louisiana.

“LSU is home and nothing gets better than home,” said Jackson. “Playing at home, it mean a lot. All my family can come support me playing with LSU in Death Valley.”

Jackson joins Woodlawn’s quarterback Rickie Collins and Catholic High’s wide receiver Shelton Sampson as part of LSU’s 2023 recruiting class.

