Coleman reaches 1,000 point milestone as Grambling earns SWAC victory

ITTA BENA, Ms (KMSS/KTAL) – Senior Justice Coleman joined the 1,000 point club as the Grambling State Lady Tigers hit fifteen of their thirty three-point attempts on Monday night on their way to a 78-54 victory over Mississippi Valley State.

Grambling began the game on a 14-0 run and didn’t allow a field goal from MVSU until the 4:04 mark of the quarter in the victory. The Lady Tigers shot at least 50-percent from the field in all but one quarter and didn’t lose a single quarter all evening.

Grambling was led offensively by Senior Ariel Williams who scored a game-high 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds and 5 steals. Four Lady Tigers finished the game in double figures.

Grambling improves to 8-8 (7-5) on the season. The Lady Tigers return to the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Thursday night to face Alabama State in the first of the team’s final two home games.

