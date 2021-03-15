Grambling Offensive Coordinator Mark Orlando resigns

GRAMBLING, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Following Grambling’s offensive performance Saturday afternoon, scoring just 10 points in a 17-10 loss in the State Fair Classic, Offensive Coordinator Mark Orlando has resigned.



“We’re going to rally together and put a plan together as an offense, Coach Kendrick Nord will assume play-calling duties. I’ll be heavily involved to try to assist and all the other coaches will assist as much as we possibly can,” said Head Coach Broderick Fobbs.



Orlando called plays for 13 Tiger football games, averaging 28 points per contest. Through two games in 2021, Grambling has averaged 22.5 points per contest, scoring 28 points in a season-opening loss against Jackson State.



The run game has struggled the most. The Tigers are averaging just over 3 yards per attempt. The Tigers gained only 2.3 yards per attempt on Saturday’s loss against Prairie View A&M.

Coach Fobbs is disappointed Orlando is no longer with the team but knows there’s still work to be done.



“We’re all disappointed. Coach Orlando has been a dear friend to me for a number of years, we have to move on…because we have a game this week and be prepared for our opponent which is Arkansas-Pine Bluff.”



The Tigers and Golden Lions will kickoff at noon on Saturday inside Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for Grambling’s final home game of the Spring 2021 season.

