Grambling picks up non-conference win against ULM

By: Habtom Keleta (Grambling State Athletics)



GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling Tigers crushed the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks 15-3 in non-conference action at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park behind graduate student Joseph Gunn’s two home runs as he totaled a game-high four-RBI on the afternoon.

The Tigers went on top early when grad. student Jahmoi Percival hit an RBI-double to left field that scored Cameron Phelts . Grambling poured in three additional runs in the second inning as grad. student Joeseph Gunn hit a 2-run blast to right field with Jeremy Almaguer on base.

Grambling (6-14 overall 3-3 SWAC) scored another run in the next inning when redshirt sophomore Keylon Mack cranked a home run to right field in nearly the same spot where Gunn’s shot landed.

In the fourth inning, the Tigers dropped four runs on the ULM, then after a scoreless inning, Grambling exploded for five runs in the sixth when Percival hit a precise RBI-single to left field that drove in both Cam’s, Cameron Bufford and Cameron Phelts . After Almaguer produced an RBI-ground out that brought home Percival, Gunn delivered another 2-run home run that scored Mack.

Percival finished with 3-RBI in the blowout victory while Gunn finished 3-for-4 from the plate with three runs and four-RBI.

Sophomore Kevin Breaux batted 1-for-2 and tied a game-high with three runs.

