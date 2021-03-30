Grambling picks up non-conference win against ULM

By: Habtom Keleta (Grambling State Athletics)
GRAMBLING, La (Grambling State Athletics) – The Grambling Tigers crushed the University of Louisiana at Monroe Warhawks 15-3 in non-conference action at Wilbert Ellis Field at R.W.E. Jones Park behind graduate student Joseph Gunn’s two home runs as he totaled a game-high four-RBI on the afternoon.
The Tigers went on top early when grad. student Jahmoi Percival hit an RBI-double to left field that scored Cameron Phelts. Grambling poured in three additional runs in the second inning as grad. student Joeseph Gunn hit a 2-run blast to right field with Jeremy Almaguer on base.
Grambling (6-14 overall 3-3 SWAC) scored another run in the next inning when redshirt sophomore Keylon Mack cranked a home run to right field in nearly the same spot where Gunn’s shot landed.
In the fourth inning, the Tigers dropped four runs on the ULM, then after a scoreless inning, Grambling exploded for five runs in the sixth when Percival hit a precise RBI-single to left field that drove in both Cam’s, Cameron Bufford and Cameron Phelts. After Almaguer produced an RBI-ground out that brought home Percival, Gunn delivered another 2-run home run that scored Mack.
Percival finished with 3-RBI in the blowout victory while Gunn finished 3-for-4 from the plate with three runs and four-RBI.
Sophomore Kevin Breaux batted 1-for-2 and tied a game-high with three runs.
Percival finished with 3-RBI in the blowout victory while Gunn finished 3-for-4 from the plate with three runs and four-RBI.
Sophomore Kevin Breaux batted 1-for-2 and tied a game-high with three runs.
GSU starting pitcher redshirt freshman Antoine Valerio (2-1) was credited with the victory as he fanned five Warhawk batters and allowed just two earned runs and seven hits in seven innings on the mound. Teammates LJ Diaz and Kaelin Woodard both came in relief for brief stints and produced one strikeout each.
Grambling State will travel to Pine Bluff on Friday, April 2 as they face Arkansas-Pine Bluff in SWAC action. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex.