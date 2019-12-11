Grambling State tops ULM for the first time since 1990

MONROE-Ivy Smith Jr. led Grambling State with 15 points and Devante Jackson chipped in 12 as the Tigers snapped an eight game losing streak against ULM with a 66-61 victory at Fan Ewing Coliseum.
The Tigers trailed by one at the break but turned it on in the 2nd half outscoring the Warhawks 35-29.
ULM pulled the game within one at 62-61 on a J.D. Williams layup with 1:26 to play but Smith Jr. iced the victory by knocking in a jumper with less than a minute to play.
GSU is now (5-5) on the season and is back in action Saturday, December 14th against Rust College at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.