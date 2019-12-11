Grambling State tops ULM for the first time since 1990

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE-Ivy Smith Jr. led Grambling State with 15 points and Devante Jackson chipped in 12 as the Tigers snapped an eight game losing streak against ULM with a 66-61 victory at Fan Ewing Coliseum.

The Tigers trailed by one at the break but turned it on in the 2nd half outscoring the Warhawks 35-29.

ULM pulled the game within one at 62-61 on a J.D. Williams layup with 1:26 to play but Smith Jr. iced the victory by knocking in a jumper with less than a minute to play.

GSU is now (5-5) on the season and is back in action Saturday, December 14th against Rust College at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories