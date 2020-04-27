Hubbard agrees to contract with Dolphins

By Jason Pugh (NSU)

NATCHITOCHES, La (NSU) – Northwestern State offensive lineman Jonathan Hubbard did not hear his name called in the three-day NFL Draft, but he has a chance to add to the Demons’ professional lineage.



Hubbard officially signed a free agent contract with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning, marking the second straight season a Demon alum has found himself in that situation. Hubbard’s signing follows the same route as wide receiver Jazz Ferguson , who signed with Seattle following the 2019 draft.



A 6-foot-4, 292-pound Kilgore, Texas, native, Hubbard started 11 of Northwestern State’s 12 games in 2019, including the first seven. He was part of an offensive line that allowed a sack in just 3.9 percent of its 517 pass attempts with him in the lineup.



Behind Hubbard, the Demon offense established school records in passing yardage in each of the past two seasons with Hubbard starting 21 of a possible 23 games in that stretch, primarily at tackle.



“This is a great opportunity for Big Hubb,” said head coach Brad Laird . “He’s a very talented offensive lineman with good feet on the edge and the ability to play inside. He put himself in this position as he great as a player and as a person over the last year.”



Hubbard joins former NSU wide receiver Bryant Mitchell (Tampa Bay) as Demons on NFL rosters following the 2020 NFL Draft. He joins a Miami franchise where former Demon receiver Mark Duper is a member of the team’s Honor Roll and Walk of Fame.



Hubbard becomes part of an NSU legacy that has seen more than eight dozen players reach the NFL, including numerous free agents who turned those chances into extended professional careers.

