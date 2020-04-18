La Tech A.D. Tommy McClelland doesn’t expect Bulldogs to play in empty Joe Aillet Stadium

There’s been a lot of speculation into how college athletics are going to navigate through this crazy pandemic. Will we have football in the fall, will it be pushed back, or will we see college football in empty stadiums.

Louisiana Tech Athletic Director Tommy McClelland says most of that is on the table but he doesn’t see the Bulldogs playing in front of an empty Joe Aillet Stadium.

McClelland said, “I don’t know how we can do that. How can we justify that we’re somehow that tied to the University, which we would say we are. We’re not a professional league, we’re a part of the University and yet the school is online and the kids aren’t on campus and we’re going to have student athletes on campus and play in front of empty stadiums. To me that looks more like the NFL and we’re not the NFL.”

Tommy addressed so much more in Friday’s zoom interview with the media, including how they’re handling the extra scholarships for baseball and softball next season as well as an update on the new athletic facilities being built on campus.

To see the entire interview click here: https://www.facebook.com/ktalsports/videos/2499190223666420