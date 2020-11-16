COVID-19 forces cancelation of La Tech/ULM game at Independence Stadium

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is forcing Saturday’s game between Louisiana Tech and ULM at Independence Stadium to be canceled.

According to a statement from Louisiana Tech athletics, the game is being canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Warhawk football program.

“We are very disappointed that this game won’t take place,” said Tech VP and Director of Athletics Eric Wood. “We were in a much better place from a health standpoint within our program after Friday and Sunday’s tests and were ready to go. However, after talking to Scott McDonald this morning, they are not in a similar situation. It’s unfortunate, but it’s the world we are maneuvering through right now.

Fans who bought tickets for the ULM game through the LA Tech ticket office will be refunded this week.

The game was to be the first time ULM and Tech have played against each other in 20 years.

Tech’s scheduled game this past weekend against Rice was postponed due to COVID-19, but no makeup date has been set.