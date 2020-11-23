COVID-19 forces La Tech to cancel another football game

The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – COVID-19 is causing Louisiana Tech to cancel another football game.

Tech was set to play FIU on Saturday, but COVID-19 issues within the Panthers program is causing the cancellation.

This will be the fourth consecutive game Tech hasn’t played due to COVID-19.

“This is a disappointing announcement for our program and our fan base, but we understand that FIU is protecting their student-athletes,” said Wood. “We were really hoping to get back on the football field this coming weekend and allow our student-athletes to compete and represent their university. However, these things are out of our control with testing and contract tracing. We will begin preparing for our road game against North Texas the following Thursday night.”

Tech will travel to Denton for the Dec. 3 contest against the Mean Green.

