J’Mar Smith is back with Bulldogs after 2 week suspension

Two weeks ago Louisiana Tech suspended it’s quarterback J’mar Smith, and one of his top targets, Adrian Hardy for breaking a program policy.

At that time the Bulldogs were in the drivers seat for a Conference USA West title and a spot in the conference championship game.

A pair of road losses while those guys were out and that’s up in the air, but did J’mar and Adrian learn their lesson?

Louisiana Tech head coach Skip Holtz said, “To not be able to be a part of it and stand on the sideline and to see some of these painful losses their teammates are going through, I think it’s very difficult. I think it’s a learning experience, a growing experience. Hopefully they will be better teammates, better people, better players from the experience that they’ve been through now.”

The Bulldogs need a win over UTSA Saturday and a UAB loss at North Texas to earn a spot in the conference championship game.