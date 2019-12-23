LA Tech arrives in Shreveport for Independence Bowl

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are winners of their last five bowl games. Last year the Hawaii Bowl couldn’t have been further. This year couldn’t be much closer, as the Bulldogs will take on Miami in the Walk On’s Independence Bowl. Louisiana Tech arriving this afternoon making the short ride over from Ruston. The team says they’re excited to be here and its a big advantage to basically be playing a home game.

Skip Holtz said, “When you look at our football team I think we’re about 75% from the state of Louisiana. We have some from east Texas some from Mississippi and some from Arkansas but the bulk is from right here in the state of Louisiana and I alluded to it earlier, these players have so many family and friends and alumni that have the opportunity to come see them play.”

J’Mar Smith said, “It’s good for all of us to have another quote on quote home game so we’re going to treat it like the Joe.”