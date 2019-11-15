LA Tech suspends QB J’Mar Smith, two others

LA Tech quarterback J’Mar Smith, WR Adrian Hardy, and LB James Jackson have been suspended for Friday’s game against Marshall.

Smith and Hardy have also been suspended for next week’s game against UAB.

LA Tech Athletics sent out a statement Thursday evening regarding the matter: ” Quarterback J’Mar Smith (Marshall, UAB), WR Adrian Hardy (Marshall, UAB), and LB James Jackson (Marshall) are unavailable pursuant to athletic department policy. This matter is being handled internally. Neither Coach Holtz nor athletic department officials will address this further. “

The Bulldogs are 8-1 this season, and a perfect 5-0 in Conference USA play. They will start redshirt-freshman Aaron Allen in tomorrow’s game against the Thundering Herd.