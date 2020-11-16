Louisiana Tech student to receive thousands from Dr. Pepper tuition giveaway

LA Tech

by: Anum Siddiqui

Courtesy: Dr Pepper

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Tech University student and Baton Rouge native, Kirsten Smith is receiving thousands in free tuition through the Dr Pepper Tuition giveaway.

Smith is one of seven students who is taking part in a virtual contest on Monday, December 7.

Smith won this opportunity after defining how the tuition would allow her the chance to “become a professional aviator while serving as a mentor to other minorities in the aviation industry and beyond,” according to organizers.

