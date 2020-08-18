Louisiana Tech unveils news 2020 football schedule

RUSTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Tech has unveiled its revamped schedule for the 2020 season.

The Bulldogs game against Baylor in Waco will remain on the 2020 schedule but will move up two weeks.

The move of the Baylor game from Sept. 26 to Sept. 12 created a domino effect on the schedule as Tech will now play at Southern Miss on Sept. 19 before hosting Houston Baptist on Sept. 26. Tech was originally scheduled to play in Hattiesburg on Sept. 12 and at home against HBU on Sept. 19.

“There were a lot of moving parts to making this happen,” said McClelland. “I appreciate Jeremy McClain at Southern Miss and Steve Moniaci at Houston Baptist for their willingness to move these games around in order to make this happen. We are excited about opening the season in Waco against Baylor.”

Season tickets are on sale through the Tech Ticket Office. The University has announced a ticket assurance plan for football season ticket holders in preparation for the 2020 season at Joe Aillet Stadium.

In the event that any of the home football games are canceled as a result of the public health threat of COVID-19, season ticket holders will have the following options:

Credit towards the 2021 home season (features six games, including a non-conference contest against SMU)

Apply season ticket purchase to the Louisiana Tech Athletic Club (LTAC) as a donation for this year (100 percent tax deduction)

Full refund on games that are impacted

Tech’s November 21 game against ULM at Independence Stadium is still on the schedule.

