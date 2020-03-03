Netterville Named Conference USA Hitter of the Week

Played at Ruston Baseball Complex . Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com020March1. Photo by TOM MORRIS/LATechSportsPix.com. c.2020.LouisianaTechUniversityFoundation. Rston, La. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Story by: Andrew Goodwin La Tech SID

DALLAS – Steele Netterville earned Conference USA Hitter of the Week honors after leading a Louisiana Tech offense that terrorized Maine pitching to the tune of 65 runs in 4 games last weekend.

Netterville was also named one of the DiamondSports/Collegiate Baseball Newspaper national players of the week for his performance against Maine and then-no. 11 LSU.

The Shreveport-native hit .556 with 4 home runs, 2 doubles and 14 RBI. He also scored eight times, walked twice and took an HBP. Netterville got on base at a .591 clip and slugged 1.333.

The junior’s production last weekend lifted his batting average from .217 entering the series to .368 after Sunday’s 26-3 thumping of the Black Bears. His four home runs are tied with teammate Taylor Young for second-most in Conference USA.

This is the second time in 2020 that a Bulldog has been named a C-USA player of the week. Jarret Whorff earned the honor after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings in his Tech debut.

Netterville and the Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday at Sam Houston State. The Bulldogs and Bearkats square off at 6:30 p.m.

Previous C-USA Weekly Awards

Hitter of the Week – Feb. 17 – Jose Garcia, SS, FIU; Feb. 24 – Dominic Pilolli, OF, Charlotte and Mitchell Hartigan, OF, Florida Atlantic.

Pitcher of the Week – Feb. 17 – Jarret Whorff, RHP, Louisiana Tech; Feb. 24 – Logan Allen, LHP, FIU.