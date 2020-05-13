Ruston RB Ke’Travion Hargrove commits to La Tech

Louisiana Tech got a big commitment Tuesday from Ruston High School 3-star running back Ke’Travion Hargrove.

Hargrove chose the Bulldogs over several power five schools including Baylor, Michigan State, Oklahoma State and Boston College.

He ran for more than 1,500 yards and 20-touchdowns last year as a junior helping the Bearcats to a 7-6 season and a spot in the state quarterfinals.

He said he chose Tech because they showed him the love.

Hargrove said, “They’re always in contact with me, plus I’m number one on Tech’s board and that’s a plus anywhere. When you’re number one on somebody’s board, it’s hard to be number one on somebody’s board. When they told me that it just topped everything.”