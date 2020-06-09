Sen. John Kennedy announces $9.8 million FEMA grant for LA Tech

WASHINGTON — Senator John Kennedy announced Tuesday that a $9.8 million FEMA grant will go to support tornado-related repairs.

The grant, total of $9,847,869, will be used for repairs to J.C. Love Field at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.

“Severe tornadoes ripped through several facilities on Louisiana Tech’s campus last year, and this FEMA grant will help make necessary repairs on behalf of students,” said Kennedy.

On June 3, 2019, President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration as a result of severe tornado damage in northern Louisiana. This funding is provided under the authority of the Robert T. Stafford Act.

