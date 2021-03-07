Louisiana Tech’s Lofton Jr. closes regular season with ninth Freshman of the Week honor

By: Kane McGuire (Louisiana Tech Athletics)
RUSTON, La (Louisiana Tech Athletics – In the final weekly honors for the 2020-21 regular season, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. was selected as the Conference USA Freshman of the Week.
It caps off a string of six consecutive selections for the forward, which ties a C-USA record. The Port Arthur, Texas native finishes with nine overall selections (out of 14), tied for the third most in C-USA history.
Lofton, Jr. helped LA Tech, the 2020-21 West Division champions, close out the regular season with a 99-66 victory over non-conference foe Our Lady of the Lake as the Bulldogs enter the 2021 C-USA Basketball Championship on a five-game winning streak and winners of nine of their last 10 games.
Facing OLLU who beat the Sun Belt Conference regular season champion Texas State, Lofton, Jr. overpowered the Saints by going a perfect 5-of-5 from the field while recording 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just 15 minutes of action.
The forward only played three minutes of that playing time at the start of the second half when the ‘Dogs were up 66-29 before being subbed out for the remainder of the game.
The odds-on favorite to win C-USA Freshman of the Year ranks second on the team in scoring (11.2 points) while shooting 56.9 percent from the field. He leads the squad in rebounding (7.5 boards).
The Bulldogs earned a first-round bye as the No. 1 West seed and will take on either Florida Atlantic (No. 4 East) or UTEP (No. 5 West) in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11 at 8:30 p.m. at the Star in Frisco, Texas.