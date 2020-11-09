BRPD & LSU launch investigation following claims of harassment by WR Koy Moore

by: Kourtney Williams

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU Wide Receiver Koy Moore posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon claiming he was violated by Baton Rouge police officers which has now prompted an investigation.

In the social media post, Moore states that the alleged incident happened Saturday night.

Coach Ed Orgeron released a statement Sunday night saying he is aware of the incident.

This is ongoing investigation and developing story.

