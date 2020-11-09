BRPD & LSU launch investigation following claims of harassment by WR Koy Moore

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU Wide Receiver Koy Moore posted to Twitter Sunday afternoon claiming he was violated by Baton Rouge police officers which has now prompted an investigation.

In the social media post, Moore states that the alleged incident happened Saturday night.

Just read this please we need a change!!! pic.twitter.com/EyiK0Rmx1r — Koy Moore 🇲🇦 الحمدلله (@asap_koy) November 8, 2020

Coach Ed Orgeron released a statement Sunday night saying he is aware of the incident.

My thoughts on Koy Moore’s situation pic.twitter.com/Cqt7d4Vv1a — Coach Ed Orgeron (@Coach_EdOrgeron) November 9, 2020

This is ongoing investigation and developing story.