Concerned LSU Student Leaders meet with University President, administration after racial slur video circulates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– LSU officials have released a second statement after a video surfaced of an incoming freshman student using a racial slur.

On Tuesday, A group of concerned student leaders met with university officials calling for action to be taken the incoming student.

Cambryn Crier with “Blackout LSU” said the meetings on Tuesday were “progressive and hopeful.”

“I think everything we wanted to address was addressed, they were open to listen, they held out a hand, we held out a hand to an ideal future for this campus,” Crier said.

Crier could not specify any official plans but said the meetings focused on “making sure action will be taken moving forward.”

“Just know, LSU is listening,” Crier said. “Your voice will be heard.”

Another student, Ian Sager started a petition in regards to the matter.

Sager said a statement or apology from the University “just isn’t enough.”

“I understand there is freedom of speech but at some point a line has to be drawn especially when it’s posted online and see the reaction from those other people.. people who are saying they feel very afraid and hurt being on campus if actions like this are allowed to continuously slide with no punishment,” Sager said.

Sager’s petition has more than 8,000 signatures.

As of Tuesday, the University has not taken any direct action against the incoming student.